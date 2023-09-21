Home

Asian Games 2023: Indian Athletes depart from Delhi airport for Asian Games

The Indian athletes that would be part of the upcoming Asian Games left for Hangzhou, China...

India will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games 2023, starting from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China. Hangzhou 2023 will stage 481 medal events in 40 different sports. With a few disciplines added to the event, India would stand a chance to achieve their best show ever.

