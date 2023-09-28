Home

Asian Games 2023: Nepal Batter Break Yuvraj Singh’s Records, Smash Highest Total And More

Nepal Cricket team broke several records while playing in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 against Mongolia. Here is all you need to know.

China: Nepal men’s cricket team scripted history at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. The emerging team in world cricket created three records against Mongolia.

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee smashed the fastest fifty in 9 balls and Kushal Malla smashed the fastest T20I hundred in 34 balls. Earlier, India’s captain Rohit Sharma and David Miller held the joint record for the fastest ton in 35 balls.

Malla ended with 137 in 50 balls, hitting 12 sixes and 8 fours. Nepal put a total of 314/3 on the board in 20 overs

Nepal Cricket has added another feather in their cap as they smashed the most sixes (26) in a T20I innings. While chasing, Mongolia was bowled out on just 41 runs in 13 overs.

