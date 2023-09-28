Home

Asian Games 2023: Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Creates History, Breaks Yuvraj Singh’s Long-Standing Record

A world record that everyone conideres impossible to break is finally broke, T20 cricket’s fastest half century world record has been broken. In 12 balls Yuvraj Singh samshed a half century but this record has been brokes.

Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal’s star batter who broke Yuvraj Singh’s fastest fifty record in T20I by smashing a half-century in just nine balls on Wednesday against Mongolia on the fourth day of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in China.

He played an explosive inning of 52 runs in 10 balls. Earlier, India’s all-rounder holds the record for fastest T20I fifty by smashing a half-century in 12 balls on 2007.

But who is Dipendra Singh?

Dipendra Singh Airee is a Nepalese cricketer who plays as a batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He is the captain of the Nepal national cricket team.

Dipendra was born in Nepal on 24 January 2000, he was named in Nepal’s squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and later went on to become the captain of the Nepal national under-19 cricket team in the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup

He’s a right-handed batter and can bowl as well.

Dipendra also served as the vice-captain of Nepal’s squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2019.

