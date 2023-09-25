Home

Video Gallery

Asian Games: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal in Asian Games 2023

Trending Now

The Indian women’s cricket team won the gold medal in their first-ever Asian Games campaign. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India beat Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India with the bat to put up a competitive total of 116. Titas Sadhu was India’s star with the ball, the 18-year-old seamer took three wickets at an economy rate of just 1.50, restricting Sri Lanka to 97/8.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.