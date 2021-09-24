Katrina Kaif’s Intense Workout Routine : Bollywood actor and an avid fitness freak Katrina Kaif always leaves us spellbound with her energetic performances on screen. And we all know how much of a fitness enthusiast she is as her toned body speaks a lot about her love for fitness . The 37 year old actor keeps sharing her yoga and intense fitness videos on Instagram that leaves us in awe thereby inspiring us to get in shape. If you are seeking a fit and a toned body jus like Kat, then here’s a video for you in which we will be sharing Katrina Kaif’s intense workout routine that you can follow as well. Watch video.Also Read - Suffering From Sore Throat? 6 Tips To Beat a Tonsillitis