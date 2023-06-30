Home

Assam Flood: Crops damaged after floodwater enters Barpeta

The falood sitution in Assam continued to affect locals in the Barpeta district on June 30.

Barpeta (Assam), June 30 (ANI): The falood sitution in Assam continued to affect locals in the Barpeta district on June 30. Thousands of people continued to remain affected due to the flood situation in Assam. People took shelter on roads and relief camps as their houses remained inundated. As per ASDMA, 37 villages under three revenue circles – Chenga, Sarthebari and Barpeta are reeling under a flash flood.