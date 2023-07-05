Home

Video Gallery

Assam Police seizes large quantity of contraband drugs in Karimganj

Assam Police seizes large quantity of contraband drugs in Karimganj

Police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 12.5 kg of ganja in two separate operations. Drug traffickers identified as Atikur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Deepak Kumar and Sahil. As per the Police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at several lakhs of rupees.

Karimganj (Assam) July 5, Assam Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth over lakh of rupees. 4 drug traffickers in two separate operations were arrested in Karimganj on July 5. Police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 12.5 kg of ganja in two separate operations. Drug traffickers identified as Atikur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Deepak Kumar and Sahil. As per the Police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at several lakhs of rupees.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.