Assam Police seizes large quantity of contraband drugs in Karimganj
Police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 12.5 kg of ganja in two separate operations. Drug traffickers identified as Atikur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Deepak Kumar and Sahil. As per the Police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at several lakhs of rupees.
