Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021 Sarkari Naukri:
Do you want to work in the Indian Armed forces? Then, this opportunity is just for. The Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has sought online applications for recruitment to Group B & C posts. A total of 1230 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021) process. So, if you want to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021, then stay till the end of the video as we will now disclose the registration date and eligibility criteria.Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Know How To Apply Here Also Read - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 2340 Constable Posts. Check Salary, Last Date to Apply, Other Details Also Read - South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 432 Posts on apprenticeshipindia.org