Do you want to work in the Indian Armed forces? Then, this opportunity is just for. The Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has sought online applications for recruitment to Group B & C posts. A total of 1230 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021) process. So, if you want to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021, then stay till the end of the video as we will now disclose the registration date and eligibility criteria.