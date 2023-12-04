Home

Assembly Elections 2023: ZPM inches close to majority in early trends | Mizoram Assembly Elections

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on December 04. The counting in the Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state. Considering appeals by political parties and civil society organisations, citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission on November 29 officially announced the deferment of the counting of votes in the state to Monday. Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.