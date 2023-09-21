Home

Associate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada | Watch Video

An associate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June, has been killed in Canada. Sukhdool Singh, an aide of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, was wanted by India.

