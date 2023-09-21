By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Associate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada | Watch Video
Trending Now
An associate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June, has been killed in Canada. Sukhdool Singh, an aide of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, was wanted by India.
