In this video astrologer Ruchi Nandani has explained the role of salt for good luck, good health and financial crisis. If someone has noticed, then blow a handful of salt from head to toe and throw it in the water. If there is trouble in the house, put salt in the glass and keep it and if it becomes water then throw it out. If diseases persist in your house, then add salt and wipe the house. If you feel restless in the night, then put rock salt in lukewarm water and wash your hands and feet and sleep. If the business is not doing well, then keep the standing salt at your shop.