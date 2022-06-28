Astro Tips:
In this video astrologer Ruchi Nandani has explained the role of salt for good luck, good health and financial crisis. If someone has noticed, then blow a handful of salt from head to toe and throw it in the water. If there is trouble in the house, put salt in the glass and keep it and if it becomes water then throw it out. If diseases persist in your house, then add salt and wipe the house. If you feel restless in the night, then put rock salt in lukewarm water and wash your hands and feet and sleep. If the business is not doing well, then keep the standing salt at your shop.Also Read - Indian Football Team: Astrologer Was Hired To Motivate Team, Reports Claim Also Read - Weekly Tarot Horoscope Video Prediction From 09th May to 15th May: Angels Predict Good Time For Gemini, Leo, Capricorn Also Read - Astrology of Navratri 2021: What Food Should You Offer to Maa Durga as Per Your Zodiac Sign to Bring Peace And Luck