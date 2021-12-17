Asus VivoBook Pro 16X launch : Taiwanese laptop manufacturer Asus, on Tuesday launched it’s new creator friendly laptop i.e. Asus VivoBook Pro 16X in Indian market. The laptop comes up with OLED display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, PANTONE validated and a great battery life. Watch video to know more on the price, key features and specs that this newly launched device has to offer.Also Read - Instagram Update: Instagram Allows Users To Reply On Comments With Reels, Here's How To Do It | Watch Tutorial Video