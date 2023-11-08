Top Trending Videos

  • At least five dead after car fell into canal in Mandya district, Karnataka

At least five dead after car fell into canal in Mandya district, Karnataka

At least five people died after their car fell in the canal near Pandavapura district of Mandya on November 07. ...

Updated: November 8, 2023 1:10 PM IST

By Video Desk

At least five people died after their car fell in the canal near Pandavapura district of Mandya on November 07. A rescue operation was launched after the police received the information. Further details are awaited.

