By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
At least five dead after car fell into canal in Mandya district, Karnataka
At least five people died after their car fell in the canal near Pandavapura district of Mandya on November 07. ...
At least five people died after their car fell in the canal near Pandavapura district of Mandya on November 07. A rescue operation was launched after the police received the information. Further details are awaited.