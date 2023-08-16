Home

Video Gallery

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 5th Death Anniversary: Droupadi Murmu & PM Modi Pay Homage To Former PM – Watch Video

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 5th Death Anniversary: Droupadi Murmu & PM Modi Pay Homage To Former PM – Watch Video

President Droupadi Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to pay homage to the former PM.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: August 16, 2023 marked the fifth death anniversary of former PM and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Droupadi Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial to pay homage to the former PM. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to the former PM. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was BJP’s face for decades and was the first non-Congress PM to serve a full term in office. Vajpayee breathed his last on August 16, 2018, after a prolonged illness.

Also Watch Here is The List of Ministers Who Have Held External Affairs Portfolio

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.