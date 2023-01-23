Home

Athiya Shetty And Cricketer KL Rahul Shared Their First Pictures As Bride And Groom | Watch Video

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have finally exchanged their vows. After dating for over 3 years, they finally took their relationship to another notch.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s shaadi marks the first big fat celeb wedding of 2023. The couple, who have been together for over 3 years now, are finally husband and wife now. The cricketer and the actress tied the knot today, on January 23, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Now, their first picture after their wedding is finally out, and it looks like romance personified.