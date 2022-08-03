ATM Safety Tips: Whenever we go to withdraw money from ATM, we need to be extra cautious about our surroundings and people nearby. Most of our ATMs are in well-lit, secure, public areas with plenty of foot traffic to ensure safety and ease of access. However it is important to protect yourself while withdrawing money from ATM as the risk of frauds still exists with card skimmers and spy cameras being used regularly. So it is in your best interest to take preventive measures to safeguard yourself while using atm. Here are a few tips following which will ensure a smooth and safe experience while withdrawing money from ATM. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Taking a Lift? Know The Right Button to Press For Going Up And Down - Watch Video