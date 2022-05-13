Noida Markets to Visit:
Delhi NCR's new Hotspot Noida is full of amazing places to explore, from cafes, restaurants to shopping hubs. Although, people prefer going to Delhi for shopping. If you are looking to head to shop and at the same time have fun, then hold on as instead of going to Delhi you can explore Noida's marketplaces like Indra Market, Atta Market which can give Delhi's popular spots like Sarojni and Kamla Nagar a run for their money.