Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Attari-Wagha Border, Amritsar (Punjab): Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets with Border Security Force on the occasion of EID

Attari-Wagha Border, Amritsar (Punjab): Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets with Border Security Force on the occasion of EID

Attari-Wagha Border, Amritsar (Punjab): Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets with Border Security Force on the occasion of EID

Published: June 29, 2023 2:19 PM IST

By Video Desk

Attari-Wagha Border, Amritsar (Punjab): Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets with Border Security Force on the occasion of EID

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.