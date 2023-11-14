Home

Aus vs SA, World Cup 2023: Aussies Preapres For the Semi Final Against South Africa

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Semi-Final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the ...

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Semi-Final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. South Africa are placed at the 2nd spot in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 points table with 7 wins and 2 losses from their 9 matches of the round-robin stage, on the other hand Aussies are placed at the 3rd spot in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 points table with 7 wins and 2 losses from their 9 matches. Before the much awaited encounter the team Australia hit the ground for practice session.