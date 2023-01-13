  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Australia Cancels ODIs vs Afghanistan; Rashid Khan Threatens To Leave BBL – WATCH

Australia Cancels ODIs vs Afghanistan; Rashid Khan Threatens To Leave BBL – WATCH

Australia Cancels ODIs vs Afghanistan; Rashid Khan Threatens To Leave BBL

Published: January 13, 2023 7:38 PM IST

By Karan Nanda

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Australia’s men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE in March would not go ahead. CA’s decision comes after the Taliban imposed further restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:38 PM IST