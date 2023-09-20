By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Australia ‘Concerned’ By Alleged Indian Involvement in Canada murder
Australia says allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province are “concerning,” the country’s foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday (September 19) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Asssembly.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.