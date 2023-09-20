Home

Australia ‘Concerned’ By Alleged Indian Involvement in Canada murder

Australia says allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province are “concerning,” the country’s foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday (September 19) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Asssembly.

