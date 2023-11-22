Home

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Plays Cricket At The Australian High Commission

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on November 21 tried her hands at Cricket. The Australian Diplomat can be seen batting with young Indian cricketers and throwing some amazing knocks. Wong also gifted cricket bats to young cricketers at the Australian High Commission in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Wong met her Indian Counterpart S Jaishankar in the national capital for Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue. Recently, India hosted the grand ICC World Cup 2023, and the mighty Australian Team clinched its 5th trophy.