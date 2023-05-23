Home

Video Gallery

‘Prime Minister Modi is the boss’ says Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Sydney – Watch Video

‘Prime Minister Modi is the boss’ says Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Sydney – Watch Video

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Sydney’s jam-packed Qudos Bank Arena to address community event, he was welcomed with thunderous applause and loud cheers.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Sydney’s jam-packed Qudos Bank Arena to address community event, he was welcomed with thunderous applause and loud cheers. Impressed by the massive gathering, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese drew parallels between PM Modi’s event and famous American singer Bruce Springsteen’s show at the venue. “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.