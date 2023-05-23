Home

Australian Singer Guy Sebastian dedicates a song to PM Modi

Australian singer Guy Sebastian met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 in Sydney, Australia. He reminisced the meeting, calling it a huge honour. He said that PM Modi recommended him the Oscar winning ‘Naatu Naatu’. He also dedicated a song to PM Modi.

