Australian Singer Guy Sebastian dedicates a song to PM Modi

Australian singer Guy Sebastian met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 in Sydney, Australia. He reminisced the meeting, calling it a huge honour. He said that PM Modi recommended him the Oscar winning ‘Naatu Naatu’. He also dedicated a song to PM Modi.

Updated: May 23, 2023 2:46 PM IST

