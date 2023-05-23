By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Australian Singer Guy Sebastian dedicates a song to PM Modi
Australian singer Guy Sebastian met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 in Sydney, Australia. He reminisced the meeting, calling it a huge honour. He said that PM Modi recommended him the Oscar winning ‘Naatu Naatu’. He also dedicated a song to PM Modi.
