Avocados contains about 20 vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients making them nutrient dense. In fact, Avocados have more potassium than bananas. Not only this, they make a great substitute for butter. If you still haven’t included Avacado in your diet then do it right away as this super food is a great source of nutrition. In this video we have listed, why Avacado is known as a super food and should be a part of your diet.