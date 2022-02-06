Avantika Dassani exclusive: Avantika Dassani, the daughter of beautiful and talented actress Bhagyashree, is all set for her Debut with Huma Qureshi’s psychological web series Mithya. She will be seen along with stars like Samir Soni, Rajit Kapoor and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. The actress will be portraying the character of a student. Mithya is directed by Rohan Sippy and will stream from 18th of February on ZEE5. During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Avantika Dassani took part in a rapid fire round where she revealed so many personal things about her. The actress revealed her food choices who she wants to wok with in future and also described her role in 3 words. Watch her exclusive interview.Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif Going To Celebrate Her First Valentine's Day With Salman Khan? All Details Inside; Watch Video