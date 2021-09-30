Decline in Average height of Indian adults : A study titled ‘Trends of adult height in India from 1998 to 2015 : Evidence From The National Family and Health Survey’ revealed that there is a huge decline in average height of Indian adults unlike the rise in average height of adults across the globe, which is quite alarming. This height decline is basically seen in the age groups between 15 to 20 years. There is nearly a 0.42 cm height decrease in women whereas in men have gone down by 1.10 cm. In this video we will give you a detailed explanation on why the average height has been affected so much and the prime reasons and factors behind this decline.Also Read - Viral Video: Cheating Husband Meets His Girlfriend on Pretext of Jogging, Wife Catches Him Red-Handed | Watch