Regular exercise helps keep our body at a healthy weight as well as lower our risk of developing certain diseases, including obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. But without proper nutrition, we would not be able to get good results. What we eat before and after a workout can affect our performance, recovery and progress. In an exclusive interaction with India.com, Dr. Smita Naram, an Ayurvedic doctor and Co-Founder of Ayushakti, talks about the importance of pre-workout and post-workout nutrition, how much protein an active person needs in a day, diet tips to lose weight and maintain it and more. Watch the video.