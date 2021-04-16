COVID-19: The demand for Ayurveda products have increased by 50-90 per cent ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation.

Many people want to know whether, the basic principle of Ayurveda is healing the body from inside instead of treating the condition. In this video we explain, whether this principle works for COVID-19 as well or not? Also Read - IPL 2021: Anrich Nortje Joins Delhi Capitals Bio-Bubble After Testing Negative For Covid-19

Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises in conversation with health experts. Also Read - Superstar Pawan Kalyan Gets COVID-19 After Complaining of Chest Congestion