One of the most versatile and talented Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday today. The actor was born on 14th of September, 1984 in Chandigarh. Fans and followers have been sending warm wishes and blessings all over his social media. Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has charmed the audience with his acting skills and has managed to become one of the A-lister actors in the industry. He has proven his versatility in films like Andhadhun, Article 15, Badhai Ho, etc. However, his journey from being a roadies winner to become of the most popular actors of Bollywood was not easy. On Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, let’s take a look at actors struggle and journey to Bollywood. Watch video.