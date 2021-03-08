Finally after a long haul in the pandemic , celebrities are getting back to their work modes. From Office work , to dubbing studios to going for launch events.We make sure to give you the coverage from tip to toe of Tinsel Town. From Kangana Ranaut to Anil Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra. We have got you covered. Watch the video now! Also Read - Saina Nehwal Trailer Out: Parineeti Chopra Starrer Highlights Hardships, Challenges Faced By Ace Badminton Player

Kangana Ranaut wore a beautiful blue kurti for work

Anil Kapoor & Arbaaz Khan keeping it cool yet stylish for a launch event

Parineeti Chopra Keeping it casual with whites and slip-on slippers spotted outside work

Amyra Dastur spotted styled in a cute floral dress for work