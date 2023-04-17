Home

Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party Brings Together TV Industry Stars Including Arjun Bijlani, Jasmin Bhasin

Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party Brings Together TV Industry Stars: The much-awaited Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique on Sunday saw a bevy of TV industry stars in attendance. Among them were popular actors Jasmin Bhasin and Arjun Bijlani, who arrived with his wife Neha. Jasmin looked stunning in a white Patiala suit that she paired with a pair of chandbaalis, while Bharti Singh dazzled in a white sharara. Shalin Bhanot, known for his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, made heads turn in a black and white Pathani suit with a modern twist. Arjun and Neha, on the other hand, twinned in black outfits and looked absolutely adorable together. The star-studded event was a sight to behold, with all the celebs arriving in full style and enjoying the festivities of the holy month of Ramadan. Watch Entertainment Videos.