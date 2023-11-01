Home

Video Gallery

Babar Azam WhatsApp Chat Leak: Is there rift in Pakistan cricket board?

Babar Azam WhatsApp Chat Leak: Is there rift in Pakistan cricket board?

Babar Azam's private chat has been leaked with PCB COO Salman Naseer and it has created a massive scene. Several ...

Babar Azam’s private chat has been leaked with PCB COO Salman Naseer and it has created a massive scene. Several former cricketers have lashed out at the media channel for not respecting the privacy of the Pakistan captain.

If you are not aware of the screen shot then Pakistan captain Babar’s chat was shown on national television with the PCB COO the board official was asking whether Babar had called or texted the PCB chief in the middle of the World Cup

“Babar, there’s also been news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman and he’s not answering. Have you called him recently?” read the message allegedly sent by the PCB COO.

“Salam (greetings) Salman bhai. Maine to sir ko koi call nai ke [I haven’t called sir],” was Babar’s reply.

This message was shown by the channel on the national television.

Although Pakistani anchor who has been linked to Babar Azam’s private chat leak apologized for his mistake.

Waseem Badami accepted that he and his broadcasting team at ARY News made a mistake by making Babar Azam’s private chat with PCB COO Salman Naseer public. Badami, however, revealed that they had decided not to put the screenshot of Babar’s personal chat on-air about an hour before the show but the last-minute change in decision took place due to a video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.

Badami revealed that it was the PCB chief Zaka Ashraf who encouraged the broadcast team to show the Babar Azam chat on live TV.

Well if that’s the case it really shows the rift between Pakistan cricket. Do let us know your take on this and follow India.com for more such updates.