If you are a movie lover then this week is going to entertain you the most. There are many awaited movie and web series that are going to launch this week. If you love different types of movies then You might want to check out some of the fantastic web series and movies that just came out last week. Reboots and adaptations of popular older shows and movies that have earned a name for themselves will also be available on OTT platforms. In this video we are going to tell you about some much awaited series and movies thar are though this week.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Team up With Madhur Bhandarkar For Inspector Ghalib? - Here's What we Know

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar's Talk Show to Stream on OTT, Netizens Say, 'Best News Ever'