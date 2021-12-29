Sahdev Dirdo accident : Sahdev Dirdo, the 10 year old boy who rose to popularity after a clip of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ in a school uniform got viral, faced a major bike accident, on Tuesday around 6;30 pm. Reportedly, the kid is hospitalized and is in a very critical condition and is undergoing treatment. Rapper Badshah tweeted and urged fans to pray for his well being. Sahdev and Badshah has collaborated on his viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar that won people’s heart. Watch this video.Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Twinkle Khanna Turns A Year Older Today, Here's A List Of Some Of Her Best Books She Has Written So Far | Watch Video