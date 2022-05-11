In this video Raunaq Arora, Fittr Coach is teaching 5 easy yoga asanas to improve posture. If you are facing back pain issues of posture issues, then practice the following yoga asanas for improved results. Parsva hastasana (for improving upper body posture). Bhujangasana (Stretches tight muscles of the chest and opens weak muscles of the back). Cat-cow pose (focuses on extension and flexion of the spine). Puppy-pose (opens up the shoulders and mobilises thoracic spine). Sarpasana (intensifies the strengthening of back muscles and helps stay upright)