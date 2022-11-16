Entertainment: Top 5 Shows And Films On Same-Sex Marriage That Created A Buzz Among Audiences | Watch Video

Same-Sex Marriage: From Rajkumar Rao's Badhaai Do to Four More Shots Please, these series and movies always try to put a good point in society regarding LGBTQ. These movies and series have also got good responses from audiences. Here is the list of top web series and movies on same-sex marriage.

Same-Sex Marriage: Homosexuality has been a subject of debate in India since ancient times. It is indeed a sensitive topic and instantly becomes controversial whenever shows in tv series or movies. For the last few years Bollywood always trying to spread awareness to people by making films on LGBTQ. From the chucklesome characters in Dostana and Kal Ho Na Ho to some serious roles that left us stunned. Here are the top 5 web shows and movies about same-sex marriage. check out the list in this video.

Written By: Amit Kumar