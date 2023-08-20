Home

‘Bahut badiya’ Superstar Rajinikanth reacts to his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath

Actor Rajinikanth met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on August 19. In a heart-warming gesture, Rajinikanth touched CM Yogi’s feet upon his arrival. Now, the ‘Jailer’ actor reacted to his meeting with UP CM citing that it was a nice meeting. Also, Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. The veteran actor will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today.

