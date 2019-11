Actor Ayushmann Khurrana brings up another film after impressing the audience with his performance in Article 15 earlier this year and in films like AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho last year. The actor is joined by the likes of Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. Directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik, Bala is a dig at social standards of beauty and how society treats the people of colour around. Here’s how the audience is reacting to the film.