Balaknama: A Newspaper of Children By Children – Watch Video

Balaknama is brought out by a bunch of street kids to draw attention to issues that they face in everyday life

Published: February 15, 2023 10:42 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Balaknama: A newspaper of children by children, Balaknama is brought out by a bunch of street kids to draw attention to issues that they face in everyday life. Usha and other young reporters meet regularly at Balaknama’s offices located in Delhi and Noida, to pitch story ideas with the editor, who is himself just 17 years old. Issues related to child trafficking and child labour are often taken up. Chetna, an NGO provides guidance and support to the monthly newspaper.

