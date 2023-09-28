Home

Baloch activists blast Pakistan at UN

Political activists from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have accused Pakistan of violating human rights during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 26. The activists urged the Pakistan Army not to support terrorist groups and ensure peace and security in Pashtun-dominated areas of Pakistan.

