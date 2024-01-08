Home

Baloch nationals protest against Pakistan in Germany

The Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged a demonstration on January 07 in solidarity with the long march for the ...

The Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged a demonstration on January 07 in solidarity with the long march for the families of missing Baloch persons. A huge number of members from the Baloch diaspora in Germany participated in the protest. Pamphlets distributed during the protests highlighted the gross human rights violations in Balochistan carried out by Pakistani security forces.

