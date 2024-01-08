By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Baloch nationals protest against Pakistan in Germany
The Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged a demonstration on January 07 in solidarity with the long march for the ...
The Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged a demonstration on January 07 in solidarity with the long march for the families of missing Baloch persons. A huge number of members from the Baloch diaspora in Germany participated in the protest. Pamphlets distributed during the protests highlighted the gross human rights violations in Balochistan carried out by Pakistani security forces.