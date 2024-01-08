Top Trending Videos

Baloch nationals protest against Pakistan in Germany

The Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged a demonstration on January 07 in solidarity with the long march for the ...

Published: January 8, 2024 4:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged a demonstration on January 07 in solidarity with the long march for the families of missing Baloch persons. A huge number of members from the Baloch diaspora in Germany participated in the protest. Pamphlets distributed during the protests highlighted the gross human rights violations in Balochistan carried out by Pakistani security forces.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.