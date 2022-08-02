Banana Health Benefits: Banana are one of the most widely consumed fruits out there. They are rich in magnesium, potassium, manganese, fiber, protein and vitamins. Well, this fruit is not delicious in taste but has also has got multiple health benefits. Health experts say that eating a banana everyday can reduce the risk of heart attacks and heart strokes. It also helps in good digestion and weight management. In this video we have listed down top 5 health benefits of eating bananas everyday. Watch video.Also Read - Corn Silk Tea Benefits: Did You Know That Corn Silk Tea Can Cure Your Kidney Issues? Watch Video