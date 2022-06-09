A video of a monkey has gone viral on internet. In this video a monkey can be seen with her injured baby. Doctor was surprised when he saw this monkey at his clinic. The female monkey climbed on the bench and showed its wound. But soon he realised that monkey and her baby are there for a treatment. According to the doctor the female monkey signalled to come inside the clinic. The monkey was calm during the treatment and obeyed the doctor’s instructions. Dr S.M. Khan gave injection of tetanus and applied lotion on the wounds of both the monkeys. This incident took place in Shahjuma locality.