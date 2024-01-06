Home

Video Gallery

Bangladesh Train Tragedy: Tragic scenes in Bangladesh ahead of Elections

Bangladesh Train Tragedy: Tragic scenes in Bangladesh ahead of Elections

At least four people died after an Intercity Benapole Express train caught fire in Bangladesh’s Gopibagh. Quoting Dhaka Tribune, Reuters ...

At least four people died after an Intercity Benapole Express train caught fire in Bangladesh’s Gopibagh. Quoting Dhaka Tribune, Reuters reported that the incident took place around 9:05 pm on Jan 05. At least five compartments of the train were set ablaze; Police suspect foul play. Notably, the incident took place just two days before Bangladesh’s General Elections. Visuals showed the deadly aftermath of the incident where left-overs of the dead, injured could be seen.

Trending Now

You may like to read