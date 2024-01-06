By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bangladesh Train Tragedy: Tragic scenes in Bangladesh ahead of Elections
At least four people died after an Intercity Benapole Express train caught fire in Bangladesh’s Gopibagh. Quoting Dhaka Tribune, Reuters reported that the incident took place around 9:05 pm on Jan 05. At least five compartments of the train were set ablaze; Police suspect foul play. Notably, the incident took place just two days before Bangladesh’s General Elections. Visuals showed the deadly aftermath of the incident where left-overs of the dead, injured could be seen.