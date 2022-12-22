Top Recommended Stories
Fake Or Real: Here Is How To Check If Your Rs 500 Note Is Real Or Fake | Watch Video
Fake Or Real: RBI has shared a PDF 'RBI Kehta Hai - Know Your Banknotes' to help consumers in spotting the difference between genuine vs fake ₹500 notes of RBI. Here's how you could check whether the Rs 500 note in your purse is real or fake. Watch Video
Know Your Bank Note: The government has said that those ₹500 currency notes in the proximity of Mahatma Gandhi’s image to the green stripe on a ₹500 bank note does not indicate whether the currency is fake or not. Moreover, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shared details to help customers spot the difference between genuine and fake Rs 500 notes. RBI mentioned: “The Rs 500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series bear signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India, The note has a motif of “Red Fort” on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is stone grey. In this video know about all the details shared by RBI. Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
