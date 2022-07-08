How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud Video:
In this digital era, online transactions have become very common due to it ease. With this, bank scams have also emerged and have become a common way for criminals to gain access to people’s personal and financial information. Therefore, knowing how to protect yourself from cyber fraud is incredibly crucial. In this video we have share some tips which you can follow to protect yourself from online banking scams.Also Read - Congress to Launch 'Decisive Battle' Against Modi Govt on Corruption, Assam NRC; BJP Terms CWC 'Corruption Wali Committee' Also Read - Yashwant Sinha: Recent Cases of Bank Frauds Just Tip of Iceberg Also Read - Aadhaar Can't Stop Bank Frauds, Seems Bank Officials Hand in Glove With Fraudsters: Supreme Court