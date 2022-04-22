Viral Video:
A video of a man dancing at his friend's baraat has gone viral on internet. In this video a man is dancing in a unique way. The man can be seen saluting and doing march past while dancing. He also does some warm-up exercises during the act. This video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. Netizens are laughing after watching this hilarious video. This video has more than 242k views.