Home

Video Gallery

Bawaal Promotion: Bawaal Duo Varun And Janhvi Step Out In The Most Trendiest Look To Promote Their Upcoming Film – Watch Video

Bawaal Promotion: Bawaal Duo Varun And Janhvi Step Out In The Most Trendiest Look To Promote Their Upcoming Film – Watch Video

Varun Dhawan, known for his impeccable fashion sense, looked dapper in a printed shirt that perfectly accentuated his suave persona. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, mesmerized onlookers with her fashion-forward choice, wearing an elegant and trendy denim co-ord set ensemble that showcased her innate sense of style.

Varun and Janhvi spotted: The highly anticipated movie “Bawaal” has already started creating a buzz among fans, and the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out at their stylish best to kickstart the promotions. The dynamic duo made heads turn as they exuded charm and confidence during the promotional event. Varun Dhawan, known for his impeccable fashion sense, looked dapper in a printed shirt that perfectly accentuated his suave persona. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, mesmerized onlookers with her fashion-forward choice, wearing an elegant and trendy denim co-ord set ensemble that showcased her innate sense of style. The chemistry between Varun and Janhvi was palpable as they interacted with the media and posed for photographs. Their infectious energy and infectious smiles added to the excitement surrounding the movie. Fans couldn’t help but gush over their stunning appearance and eagerly await the release of “Bawaal.”

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.