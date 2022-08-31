Bay Leaf Benefits: Bay leaf or Tejpatta has been used since generations for both it’s medicinal and flavoring properties. It’s used to add fragrance to Indian dishes like biryani, pulao, soup, curry etc. This culinary herb is also known for its age-old medicinal properties and various health benefits. Adding bay leaf in your diet can protect your heart and also is good for the growth of your hair. In this video, we have listed down top 5 amazing health benefits of bay leaf/Tejpatta. Watch this video.Also Read - Health Benefits Of Cedarwood Oil: From Treating Scalp Eczema To Insomnia, Cedarwood Has Some Miraculous Benefits | Watch Video